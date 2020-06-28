Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Has Message For Rest Of The NFL

Tyreek Hill has been among the NFL’s elite ever seen his rookie season. Coming off a Super Bowl win and his fourth-straight Pro Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs wideout has a message for the rest of the league.

This past week, Hill declared that he is issuing an open challenge to anyone who wants to race him. “Anybody that want a real head up race I’m here,” Hill said.

Hill’s reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest players is well-earned. He ran a 4.29 40-yard dash and was a track star in high school and college. Hill even won two medals for the United States at the 2012 World Junior Championships.

Nevertheless, several NFL players are already “lining up” to accept Hill’s challenge. Miami Dolphins receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant gave the challenge a lookover on Twitter. Meanwhile, Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen somewhat jokingly accepted it, too.

Hill earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2016 for his punt and kick return skills. But he exploded onto the scene the following year as a bonafide No. 1 receiver.

Hill had 75 receptions for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns with Alex Smith throwing him the ball in 2017.

In 2018, with first-year starter Patrick Mahomes, he was even better, recording 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 15.0 yards per touch that season led the league.

There aren’t a lot of NFL players who can even touch Tyreek Hill when it comes to speed.

Who do you think can beat Hill in a foot race?