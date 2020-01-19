Chris Jones’ Chiefs-Titans Status Reportedly Decided

The Spun

Chris Jones celebrates with Chiefs fans in the stands.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 29: Defensive end Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Earlier: After missing the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans last weekend, Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones will reportedly be active today.

Jones worked out before last Sunday’s game but was declared unable to go due to a calf injury. He sat out as the Chiefs overcame a 24-0 deficit to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row.

This afternoon, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that Jones will be active against the Tennessee Titans this afternoon.

The Chiefs and Titans must announce their official inactive lists shortly.

Jones recorded 36 tackles and nine sacks for Kansas City in the regular season.

Chiefs-Titans will kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET this afternoon on CBS. Kansas City is looking for its first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, while Tennessee has not been in two decades.

The winner of today’s game will face either the San Francisco 49ers or Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl LIV in two weeks.

Update: The Chiefs have officially confirmed Jones is active.

Here’s the team’s inactive list for this afternoon.

We’ll see how much Jones is able to play, but he will be available.


