Chris Jones’ Chiefs-Titans Status Reportedly Decided

Earlier: After missing the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans last weekend, Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones will reportedly be active today.

Jones worked out before last Sunday’s game but was declared unable to go due to a calf injury. He sat out as the Chiefs overcame a 24-0 deficit to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row.

This afternoon, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that Jones will be active against the Tennessee Titans this afternoon.

The Chiefs and Titans must announce their official inactive lists shortly.

Chris Jones will be ACTIVE Per source. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 19, 2020

Jones recorded 36 tackles and nine sacks for Kansas City in the regular season.

Chiefs-Titans will kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET this afternoon on CBS. Kansas City is looking for its first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, while Tennessee has not been in two decades.

The winner of today’s game will face either the San Francisco 49ers or Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl LIV in two weeks.

Update: The Chiefs have officially confirmed Jones is active.

Here’s the team’s inactive list for this afternoon.

Here are the #Chiefs’ inactives for the AFC Title game: QB Matt Moore

CB Morris Claiborne

RB LeSean McCoy

LB Darron Lee

OL Ryan Hunter

OL Jackson Barton

OL Andrew Wylie — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 19, 2020

We’ll see how much Jones is able to play, but he will be available.