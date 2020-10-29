Chris Jones’ Comment On The Jets Is Going Viral Today

Just about everyone making their NFL picks this week will predict the Chiefs to dismantle the Jets. After all, it’s a matchup between the defending champions and arguably the worst team in the league right now.

New York is the only winless team in the NFL at this moment. It nearly pulled off an upset against Buffalo last weekend, but Adam Gase’s squad couldn’t seal the deal.

When talking about Kansas City’s opponent this weekend, Chris Jones tried his hardest to talk about New York’s roster in a positive manner. However, his comments were perceived as unintentionally hilarious.

“That’s a very good football team,” Jones told reporters. “People forget that because they haven’t won a game.”

Chris Jones on the Jets: "That's a very good football team. People forget that because they haven't won a game.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) October 29, 2020

Jones obviously wants to show some respect for his opponent, regardless of their record.

The Jets haven’t won a game this season for several reasons. There are issues within their coaching staff, the roster is simply not that talented, and Sam Darnold has missed time due to a shoulder injury.

Could the Jets upset the Chiefs this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium? Absolutely, but they would need so many things to go their way.

As of now, Kansas City is a 19.5-point favorite against New York. Andy Reid might not have offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz or wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Sunday, but that might not matter.