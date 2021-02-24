Chiefs Star Chris Jones Has Bold Claim After Super Bowl Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs were just four quarters away from becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Instead, they were handed a double-digit loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A few weeks have passed since Kansas City’s loss to Tampa Bay, but it appears Chris Jones still isn’t over that result. He believes it’ll motivate him for the rest of his career.

“I keep telling myself I won’t lose in the Super Bowl again, but I’m just [working] and I’m going to put myself in a position to give this team the best of me,” Jones said on Sports Radio 810, via ProFootballTalk. “That’s all you can do. You really can’t hang on a loss because we’ve got to focus on this season.”

Jones certainly likes the Chiefs’ chances of getting back to the big game in 2021.

“But we’ve still got another opportunity to come back, especially with this team that we have. So let’s focus on this year, getting better, getting the best we can be as a person and bringing it through OTAs and training camp.”

Kansas City already has the best roster in the AFC, but the front office will look for ways to improve if upgrades are available.

Jones also addressed the possibility of playing alongside J.J. Watt during his interview on Sports Radio 810.

“Would I love to play with him if the opportunity presents itself? Hell yeah. But you never know how these things go. He’s a free agent for the first time in his career. He might want to play with his brother or something, I don’t know.”

After losing in embarrassing fashion in this year’s Super Bowl, the Chiefs will be highly motivated to reclaim the Lombardi Trophy next season.