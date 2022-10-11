Chris Jones Has Suggestion For NFL After Brutal Penalty

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It seems like everyone has an opinion on what the NFL should do about the roughing the passer penalty following this weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, who was flagged for a controversial roughing call against Derek Carr last night, has an idea.

Jones told reporters postgame that he would like to see the league put roughing the passer calls through the review process like they did with pass interference in 2019.

“Look at roughing the passer as a league, like they did pass interference a couple years ago, where we can review pass interference," Jones said. "I think that’s the next step we have to take in the league for all these roughing the passers."

Of course, the pass interference reviews flopped and the practice lasted only one season. Still, we can't fault Jones for trying to think of some way to solver this issue.

The three-time Pro Bowler said he understood that referee Carl Cheffers had to make his call quickly in real time, but added that he didn't bother to ask for an explanation because none would have sufficed.

“There’s no need for an explanation,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “What am I going to go to him and say, ‘How should I tackle? How should I not roll on him?’ I’m trying my best. I’m 340 — 325 — pounds, OK? What you want me to do? I’m running full speed, trying to get the quarterback. What you want me to do? I braced my hands.”