Chris Jones Predicts How Many Super Bowls Chiefs Will Win

The Kansas City Chiefs don’t just have their sights set on winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the AFC powerhouse wants to turn itself into a dynasty.

Kansas City gave Patrick Mahomes a 10-year extension earlier this offseason to make sure he spends nearly his entire career with the franchise. A week later, the front office signed Chris Jones to a four-year deal so he could anchor the team’s defensive line.

Jones is certainly thrilled to receive a lucrative extension from the Chiefs, but he sounds even more excited about the team’s outlook moving forward.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle is predicting Kansas City to win multiple championships over the next several years. To be more precise, Jones believes the Chiefs will win at least five Super Bowls under its current regime.

Here’s what Jones said on KCSP 610 Sports Radio, via ProFootballTalk:

“This is only the beginning,” Jones said. “We plan to have another parade and another parade and another parade. We’re going to make sure we bring not one, not two, not three, not four, but five-plus rings to Kansas City. It’s been 50 years of waiting, but the wait is over now. It’s time to create a dynasty.”

As long as the Chiefs have Mahomes under center, they’ll always have a chance to compete for titles.

What makes Kansas City an even bigger threat moving forward is that Andy Reid actually has defensive stars on his roster. In addition to Jones, the defense has Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu.

The Chiefs have the best odds to win the Super Bowl in 2021. It’ll be interesting to see if they can become the first repeat champions since the Patriots back in 2004.