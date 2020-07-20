Chris Jones Reveals What Patrick Mahomes Texted After His Deal

Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only Kansas City Chiefs star with a new contract. Defensive lineman Chris Jones also agreed to an extension recently.

Jones’ deal, which was signed a few days after Mahomes locked in his record-setting $500 million contract, is worth $85 million over four years. In the immediate aftermath of Jones’ signing, Mahomes took to Twitter so share his excitement.

“Got my boi locked up! @StoneColdJones,” Mahomes wrote.

One week later, Jones told NFL Network’s James Palmer that Mahomes reached out to him once the ink was dry on his mega-extension. Mahomes’ message: now it’s your turn.

Chirs Jones told me Patrick Mahomes texted him right after his deal was done and said "I left some on the table” and wanted him to get his deal done. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 20, 2020

Now, Mahomes didn’t leave much, if anything, on the table. He’s getting paid more than anybody ever has in American pro sports.

However, it’s clear that he wanted the Chiefs to keep Jones in the fold, and that could have played into how he structured his deal. With Jones (31 sacks the last three seasons) in Kansas City for the next four years, the Chiefs have their best offensive and defensive players locked and loaded for the foreseeable future.

That’s great news for the defending champs, but a scary development for the rest of the NFL.