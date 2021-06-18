Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a fine rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he feels like he could do a bit more for Andy Reid’s offseason.

In 13 games last season, Edwards-Helaire had 803 rushing yards, 297 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. Unfortunately, he missed some time late in the year due to a hip injury.

With actual OTAs and minicamp at his disposal this offseason, Edwards-Helaire is using that extra time to expand his game. The former first-round pick recently revealed that he’s working on his skills as a receiver.

“Working on my hands and catching,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I wouldn’t say it was a problem last year, but just understanding our offense – we move the ball around and we spread the field – so why not work on something that I feel like I can improve on? That was one of my steps as far as improvement goes.”

With a full offseason at his disposal with the coaching staff, the stage is set for CEH to become a more regular target in the passing game 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 17, 2021

Kansas City loves to spread the football around, especially with Patrick Mahomes under center. That’s why Edwards-Helaire wants to become more a threat in the passing game.

“Everything is based off the things that we install. Talking to Coach Reid and Patrick Mahomes, there are things we’re implementing to get the ball to the running back and just get the ball spread out more. That was one of the [reasons] why I chose to work on my hands and to just be more of a threat.”

The Chiefs already have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, but if Edwards-Helaire can take his game to the next level, they might become virtually unstoppable to defend.