While all eyes were on Patrick Mahomes on Thursday night, it was Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire who stole the show. The talented rookie running back from LSU shined in his NFL debut.

Kansas City selected Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His stock with the team immediately grew once veteran back Damien Williams announced that he would opt out due to concerns over COVID-19.

Edwards-Helaire looked like a veteran out there last night, rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has to be salivating over the ways he can use Edwards-Helaire in his offense.

Although the Chiefs couldn’t have a full-capacity crowd on Thursday night, the fans that were in attendance were roaring when Edwards-Helaire scored his first NFL touchdown. It was a thing of beauty from the LSU product, as he juked out Texans defensive back Justin Reid.

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE HAVE A DEBUT 😱 Over 100 yards rushing in his first NFL game and now a TD (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/F7R11R3WIm — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 11, 2020

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the fourth player in the last 30 years with at least 130 rushing yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut.

The Chiefs now have yet another explosive weapon on their roster, as Edwards-Helaire should bring balance to an offense that is usually known for its passing game.

Fantasy football owners also have to be pleased with Edwards-Helaire’s debut. Most projections had him being a top-10 pick this season.

We’ll see Edwards-Helaire back in action next Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

[ESPN]