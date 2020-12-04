Andy Reid Updates Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Status For Chiefs vs. Broncos

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been rock solid as a rookie running back for the Kansas City Chiefs this year. His availability for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos is a bit up in the air, though.

He’s been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness this week. Today, the rookie out of LSU missed practice once again. A Friday missed practice is always a cause for concern, obviously.

Andy Reid isn’t too worried about it though. Speaking to reporters today, he said he believes CEH will be good to go by Sunday night. He is reportedly battling a stomach bug that has limited him this week.

Edwards-Helaire has provided a nice dimension to the Chiefs offense this season, though with Patrick Mahomes under center, he hasn’t always needed to be a huge factor each week. He had just 12 touches for 39 total yards last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even after the Chiefs jumped out to a huge lead thanks to Mahomes and Tyreek Hill’s explosion in the first half.

Andy Reid on Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) missing today's practice. "We think we're going to get him back," Reid said ahead of Sunday's game. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 4, 2020

Other weeks, Clyde Edwards-Helaire looks like a game-breaking back. He had his first two-touchdown game against the Las Vegas Raiders the week before, and exploded for 161 rushing yards against the Buffalo Bills earlier in the week.

On the year, CEH has 151 rushes for 692 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and another 30 catches for 234 yards and a score.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, who will have a full complement of quarterbacks once again this week, kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs enter the week at 10-1, while the Broncos are 4-7.

