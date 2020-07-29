The Spun

Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Fantasy Football Stock Is Soaring Today

Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs the football for the LSU Tigers.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers avoids a tackle by Tyrique McGhee #26 of the Georgia Bulldogs during a run during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

With Kansas City Chiefs starting running back Damien Williams opting out of the 2020 season, it’s next man up for the defending Super Bowl champions.

That next man up just so happens to be rookie first-round pick and former LSU star Clyde Edwards-Helaire. And as you can imagine, his fantasy draft stock just went a whole lot higher.

Pro Football Focus pointed out on their Fantasy Football page that his owners have to be pretty pleased with themselves. Given that he’s now essentially the feature back on one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, it’s easy to see why.

As a junior at LSU, Edwards-Helaire averaged 6.6 yards per carry for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was an effective weapon in the passing game too, adding another 55 catches for 453 yards and a touchdown.

Those numbers were better than any running back for the Chiefs last year.

Fantasy football analysts everywhere are pouncing on the obvious scoop that Edwards-Helaire should now be a first-round pick in upcoming fantasy drafts.

The Chiefs are set to be without both of their top-two running backs from the 2019 Super Bowl campaign. Williams is sitting out and LeSean McCoy likely won’t be re-signed.

Fortunately, the Chiefs still have more than enough talent just about everywhere else on the roster to make up for the absence.

What kind of numbers will Clyde Edwards-Helaire put up as a rookie?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.