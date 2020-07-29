Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Fantasy Football Stock Is Soaring Today

With Kansas City Chiefs starting running back Damien Williams opting out of the 2020 season, it’s next man up for the defending Super Bowl champions.

That next man up just so happens to be rookie first-round pick and former LSU star Clyde Edwards-Helaire. And as you can imagine, his fantasy draft stock just went a whole lot higher.

Pro Football Focus pointed out on their Fantasy Football page that his owners have to be pretty pleased with themselves. Given that he’s now essentially the feature back on one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, it’s easy to see why.

As a junior at LSU, Edwards-Helaire averaged 6.6 yards per carry for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was an effective weapon in the passing game too, adding another 55 catches for 453 yards and a touchdown.

Those numbers were better than any running back for the Chiefs last year.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire fantasy owners right now pic.twitter.com/znfgrn3Wu3 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 29, 2020

Fantasy football analysts everywhere are pouncing on the obvious scoop that Edwards-Helaire should now be a first-round pick in upcoming fantasy drafts.

With Damien Williams opting out for the 2020 season, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is now worth a first-round pick in fantasy drafts. And there is NO question about it. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 29, 2020

Clyde Edwards-Helaire now has a clear path to a workhorse role as a runner and receiver in the most explosive offense in the NFL. A reminder: he is the only player in SEC history to have 1,000+ rushing yards and 50+ catches in a single season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 29, 2020

My new RB rankings:

1) Christian McCaffrey

2) Saquon Barkley

3) Ezekiel Elliott

4) Clyde Edwards-Helaire

5) Alvin Kamara Making adjustments to the Rotoworld Draft Guide later tonight. — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) July 29, 2020

The Chiefs are set to be without both of their top-two running backs from the 2019 Super Bowl campaign. Williams is sitting out and LeSean McCoy likely won’t be re-signed.

Fortunately, the Chiefs still have more than enough talent just about everywhere else on the roster to make up for the absence.

What kind of numbers will Clyde Edwards-Helaire put up as a rookie?