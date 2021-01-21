Colin Cowherd Is Getting Crushed For His NFL Playoff Suggestion

Colin Cowherd had a pretty ridiculous hot take about the AFC Championship Game earlier this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills in the league title game on Sunday evening. As of now, it’s unclear if Patrick Mahomes will be able to play in that contest.

Mahomes is currently in the concussion protocol after a hit in the Divisional Round win over the Browns. The star quarterback practiced on Wednesday, but was limited. We might not get an official ruling on Mahomes’ status for the AFC Championship Game until later in the week.

Cowherd thinks the NFL should just delay the game until Mahomes is ready.

“We want Mahomes against [Bills QB] Josh Allen. That’s reasonable,” Cowherd said. “I’m sitting here this morning thinking, if I’m the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is going through protocol. I find the day Patrick Mahomes can play — that’s when we play.”

The logic is “reasonable” – of course we want to see Mahomes able to play – but that’s not how sports work. Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. If you decide to delay a game for one player’s injury, where do you draw the line?

Cowherd is getting crushed pretty hard on social media for his take.

Oh my……. Colin Cowherd believes the NFL should delay Sunday’s AFC Championship Game until Patrick Mahomes is cleared to play. pic.twitter.com/TUb0gWe7T1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2021

Cowherd said that it’s 2021 and you have to do whatever you can. That logic would be valid if we were talking about a COVID-19 situation, but we’re not. Mahomes played in a football game, got hit and now might be out.

That’s part of the game.

🎙️@ColinCowherd on NFL pushing back AFC title game: "Rodgers, Brady, Mahomes, Allen — let’s not screw this up… We got a great player who might not be able to play on Sunday – okay let’s play it Monday… —It’s 2021, you gotta do WHATEVER you gotta do." https://t.co/zBr7bCe9nl — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) January 19, 2021

The Chiefs and the Bills will play as scheduled on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. E.T. on CBS.