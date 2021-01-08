Colin Cowherd: Josh Allen Is Better Than Patrick Mahomes Right Now

Colin Cowherd has never been one to shy away from a controversial take, that’s for sure. Well, the FS1 radio host is once again stirring the pot with his latest comments about playoff quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

On Thursday, Cowherd completed his annual “Quarterback Face Bracket.” The objective of this segment is for him to pick the winners of each NFL playoff game based on which side has the better quarterback.

The AFC Championship for this year’s edition of the ‘Quarterback Face Bracket’ features the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Most people would think choosing Patrick Mahomes over Josh Allen is a no-brainer, but Colin Cowherd isn’t most people.

Cowherd actually thinks Allen is the better quarterback at this moment. To be fair, he did have a few statistics to back up his claim.

“Over the last five weeks, Josh Allen has more touchdowns, fewer turnovers, and the higher passer rating than Patrick…Josh Allen, in this moment, is the better and more confident quarterback than Patrick Mahomes,” Cowherd said.

"Josh Allen, in this moment, is the better & more confident QB than Patrick Mahomes."@ColinCowherd fills out his 2021 QB face bracket (cc: @getnickwright) pic.twitter.com/6dru8uJpc1 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 7, 2021

Allen has been playing at an MVP-caliber level this season, no one can deny that. On the flip side, Mahomes is widely-considered the best quarterback in the league.

This definitely isn’t the most shocking take that Cowherd has ever unveiled on The Herd, but it did ruffle some feathers.

One thing is certain though: Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes would be an excellent quarterback matchup for the AFC Championship.

[The Herd]