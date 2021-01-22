Colin Cowherd Makes Predictions For Conference Championships

Championship Sunday is almost here! With kickoff just two days away, Colin Cowherd has revealed his predictions for the AFC and NFC conference title games: the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The opening game will feature two of the best quarterbacks in the business, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. It’s bold to bet against Brady, but Cowherd just can’t ignore the overall success the Packers’ offense is having this year.

“Green Bay, I think, is the best team left. They’ve had a different leading receiver in each of the last three games, so they’re balanced throwing the football,” Cowherd said. “They had 188 yards rushing against the Rams, the most in a playoff game in the Aaron Rodgers era.”

Cowherd also praised Rodgers for his ability to constantly produce big plays without turning over the football. As a result, he’s predicting the Packers to defeat the Buccaneers by a touchdown.

Kansas City 28, Buffalo 23 Green Bay 33, Tampa Bay 26@ColinCowherd makes his conference championship picks: pic.twitter.com/JpCT30I18O — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 22, 2021

Moving over to the AFC Championship, the reason Colin Cowherd is siding with the Chiefs over the Bills is due to the teams’ respective rushing attacks.

Kansas City has a semblance of a running game, according to Cowherd. Buffalo, meanwhile, has really struggled to run the football without Zack Moss.

“The Bills only average 64 yards rushing in the playoffs. That is half of everyone else in the playoffs. They’re a very one-dimensional team.”

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Packers game is at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX. The Bills-Chiefs matchup will begin at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.

[The Herd]