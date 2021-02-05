Colin Cowherd Makes Score Prediction For Super Bowl LV

We’re two days away from Super Bowl LV and the final predictions for the game are pouring in. And Colin Cowherd is finally ready to make his Super Bowl prediction.

On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd admitted he liked the matchup more for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He cited Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s better record, their win over the Bucs in Week 12, and the likelihood that Bucs QB Tom Brady gets pressured as reasons for picking Kansas City.

“I have more proof that Tom will struggle early in this game & just more signs that Kansas City is better,” Cowherd concluded. “I will take Kansas City to win 31-24.”

Cowherd hedged his bets a little though, saying he isn’t “making the pick with great conviction”. He noted that the weather could play a factor, as could the injury to left tackle Eric Fisher and the home advantage for the Bucs.

On paper, the Super Bowl LV matchup looks like one of the most balanced we’ve had in a while. Both teams both elite offenses and playmaking defenses, run by superb head coaches and potential future head coaches as assistants.

It pits the reigning Super Bowl champions and Super Bowl MVP in Patrick Mahomes against the man who won the Super Bowl prior in Tom Brady.

This Super Bowl will either further cement Tom Brady as one of the all-time greats, or serve as a sort of torch-passing moment for the two.

We can’t wait until Sunday!