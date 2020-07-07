Colin Cowherd On How Many Super Bowls Patrick Mahomes Will Win

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the biggest contract in sports history.

Mahomes signed a 10-year extension that will pay him as much as $503 million over the lifetime of the deal. Contracts that long don’t generally exist in the NFL, but the Chiefs wanted to make sure they locked in their Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the foreseeable future.

After Mahomes signed the new deal, analysts from around the country dove into whether or not it’s a good deal for him. In seven years, he’ll likely be underpaid, but then again – it’s $500 million so there’s no real argument against signing the deal.

Despite Mahomes’ success in his first two seasons as a starter, Colin Cowherd doesn’t think he’ll win more than one more Super Bowl before his contract is up. That’s right, Cowherd think Mahomes will hoist the Lombardi Trophy one more time – but that’s it.

Here’s what he had to say.

Eli Manning, 2. Aaron Rodgers, 1. Dan Marino, none. @ColinCowherd on why he wouldn't be surprised if Patrick Mahomes only wins one more Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/Ib7J6TcHVU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 7, 2020

In his first season as a starter, Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC title game where he was close to defeating the New England Patriots.

A season later, he led the team to a Super Bowl title with a comeback performance against the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, those wins came when he was on a rookie contract. With a heftier price tag moving forward, the Chiefs will have less money to build a quality roster with.

Then again, Mahomes elevates everyone he plays with, so we’ll never know how many Super Bowls he can win.