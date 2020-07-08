Colin Cowherd Predicts How Many Super Bowls Patrick Mahomes Will Win

Now that Patrick Mahomes is locked in at Kansas City for the next 12 years, there’s plenty of time to prognosticate what the next decade of his time with the Chiefs will look like. Fortunately, Colin Cowherd is here to give us all the correct answers.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd offered his predictions for the next 12 seasons of Mahomes’ NFL career. Given how strong Mahomes has started off his NFL career, the FOX Sports host had glowing predictions.

Cowherd predicts an average of 11 wins per year and 35 passing touchdowns per year. As for accomplishments, Cowherd is going with 10 Pro Bowl selections, and four NFL MVP wins.

During those seasons, he predicts Mahomes will win eight division titles and win the AFC Championship three times. But as far as Super Bowls go, he only sees one more title in Mahomes’ future.

“I know I’m low on this… I’ll take one,” Cowherd said. “I think we forget out hard it is (to win Super Bowls)… Only four quarterbacks have more than two Super Bowls…”

MVPs: 4 Super Bowl wins: 1@ColinCowherd predicts the next 12 seasons of Patrick Mahomes' career: pic.twitter.com/L6ReGASyAl — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 8, 2020

Those are all Hall of Fame-worthy accomplishments for someone who will only be in his mid-30s by the end of that contract. But given that he’s already won NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors in his first three seasons, it almost feels like a conservative prediction.

It’s no surprise that the Chiefs were so willing to give him the largest contract in sports history. With so much done at such a young age, Mahomes is already in a position to become an all-time great.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd’s predictions for Patrick Mahomes’ next 10 years?