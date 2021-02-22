Colin Cowherd Ranked His Top 6 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now

It wouldn’t be a proper Monday without Colin Cowherd trying to make some waves with a controversial take on NFL quarterbacks.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd ranked his top six quarterbacks in the NFL right now. His top four wasn’t overly controversial with Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson taking spots.

Josh Allen getting a spot ahead of Deshaun Watson may be controversial to some, but the argument can be made. However, he really got under NFL fans’ skins with his “2nd tier of quarterbacks.”

In the second tier, Cowherd has Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Kyler Murray, and – most controversially – Jimmy Garoppolo. NFL fans immediately took to the comments section with objections to Garoppolo.

Specifically, fans were annoyed that Garoppolo made the list over Dak Prescott. He removed Drew Brees from his list a long time ago.

“You should be arrested for having Jimmy on here but not Dak,” one fan wrote.

“imagine thinking jimmy g is better than dak prescott lol you’re such a hater,” wrote another.

“Dak should be on the 2nd tier at least,” a third wrote.

Other absences that fans found frustrating were Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield and Matthew Stafford.

Colin Cowherd has some pretty inconsistent takes when it comes to quarterbacks. And he’s not afraid to annoy as many people as he needs to either.

Do you agree with Cowherd’s NFL quarterbacks tier list?