Colin Cowherd Ranked The AFC’s Top 10 Quarterbacks

Colin Cowherd is counting down the days to the start of the 2020 NFL season. The sports analyst released his ranking of the AFC’s top 10 quarterbacks during his Tuesday morning show.

There’s a clear No. 1 out of the AFC – Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. The 2020 Super Bowl winner has quickly emerged as the best quarterback not just in the AFC, but the NFL as a whole. Mahomes’ top contender in the AFC – Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson – checks in at No. 2 in Cowherd’s ranking.

Jackson put up video-game like numbers last season en route to winning the NFL MVP award. He’ll look to take the next step in his career this upcoming season in the fashion of making a Super Bowl run.

Houston’s Deshaun Watson is ranked third overall, per Cowherd’s ranking. Watson’s followed by Ben Roethlisberger, Josh Allen and Cam Newton, in that order. Take a look at Cowherd’s top 10 AFC quarterbacks below.

Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson Deshaun Watson Ben Roethlisberger Josh Allen Cam Newton Baker Mayfield Sam Darnold Philip Rivers Drew Lock

You can find Cowherd’s full explanation of his ranking in the video below.

10. Drew Lock

9.

8.

7. Baker Mayfield

6. Cam Newton

5.

4.

3.

2.

1. @ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 AFC Quarterbacks: pic.twitter.com/fbotgazNA3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 30, 2020

Mahomes and Jackson are the clear top quarterbacks out of the AFC. There’s a significant drop-off following those two youngsters, though. Watson displays plenty of potential, but has yet to make a significant jump to catch Jackson and Mahomes.

The AFC as a whole isn’t all too talented at the quarterback position. Big Ben – the No. 4 QB in the AFC, according to Cowherd – would be ranked sixth or seventh in the NFC.

The AFC appears to be either Mahomes’ or Jackson’s for the taking in coming years.