Colin Cowherd Ranks The Top 9 Quarterbacks In The NFL

Every year, Colin Cowherd rearranges his power rankings for the top quarterbacks in the NFL. With the first week of the 2020 season in the books, he revealed the top nine quarterbacks in the league.

Cowherd didn’t rank each quarterback individually this time around. Instead, he created two tiers for his power rankings, ‘OMG Tier’ and ‘Special Tier.’

The first tier only included Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. We’d have to imagine that Cowherd believes Wilson is the best of the bunch due to his fondness over the Seahawks quarterback.

Nonetheless, it’s hard to argue with the trio of gunslingers that made Cowherd’s first tier. As for the second tier, it’s a unique group of young stars and veterans.

Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz were all lumped together in the “special” tier. It’s surprising to see Big Ben on the list just after one game, but clearly Cowherd liked what he saw from the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Here’s a recap of Cowherd’s quarterback rankings:

The most notable omission from this list has to be Dak Prescott. His numbers are pretty much on par with Wentz, but he didn’t crack the top nine.

Obviously lists like this are subjective, so there’s no reason to get up in arms over them. Besides, it’s fascinating to see how analysts like Cowherd rank the top quarterbacks in the league.