Colin Cowherd Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Being Ranked No. 4

Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, right? Not according to the NFL’s Top 100 Players ranking.

Three players were ranked ahead of Mahomes in the NFL 100, including DT Aaron Donald (No. 3), QB Russell Wilson (No. 2) and QB Lamar Jackson (No. 1). Meanwhile, the Kansas City quarterback was slotted at No. 4, the same ranking he had last year.

It’s hard to imagine ranking any other NFL player ahead of Mahomes. But the league clearly believes Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson are the more talented quarterbacks. It may have something to do with Mahomes’ lack of speed and athleticism at the position, compared to the likes of Jackson and Wilson.

Colin Cowherd is just fine with Mahomes’ ranking in the NFL 100. Cowherd immediately referenced Mahomes’ Super Bowl performance, in which Mahomes struggled for three quarters, when defending his position on Thursday.

“So let me ask you, did you watch the Super Bowl, where Patrick Mahomes was outplayed by Jimmy Garoppolo for three-and-a-half quarters? Midway through the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, with superior weapons and a superior veteran coach, Patrick Mahomes had no touchdowns, two picks and should’ve had three and was outplayed by Jimmy Garoppolo. . . . He’s not the best athlete in the league at quarterback. . . . Lamar Jackson is twice the athlete.”

Check out the rest of Colin Cowherd’s defense of Mahomes’ No. 4 ranking in the video below.

Patrick Mahomes is not without fault and now has an extra chip on his shoulder. @ColinCowherd reacts to the Chiefs' QB ranking No.4 on the NFL Top 100 list: pic.twitter.com/J0x9sjDCGk — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 30, 2020

There’s no denying Patrick Mahomes is a superstar talent, as Cowherd admits.

But if we’re talking pure athlete, Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson clearly have a leg-up on Mahomes.

The Chiefs QB has a chance to prove his doubters wrong this upcoming season as Kansas City looks to repeat as NFL champions.