Colin Cowherd Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Record-Breaking Contract

It seems that everyone has an opinion on Patrick Mahomes’ new contract, including FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd.

While the most glaring aspect of Mahomes’ extension is the money–a possible $503 million over 10 years, with $477 million in “guarantee mechanisms”–Cowherd says he isn’t focused on that. He’s more concerned about what the organization will look like around Mahomes.

Namely, he’s hoping the superstar passer continues to get support from his head coach and general manager.

“Couldn’t give a s–t what @PatrickMahomes contract looks like,” Cowherd tweeted tonight. “All cartoon numbers. Good for him. Bores me to discuss. What I care about — he stays w Andy Reid and a great GM. That’s priceless & guarantees a decade of greatness.”

As talented as Mahomes is, there’s no doubt that having a coach like Reid has helped maximize his ability. Also, general manager Brett Veach has done a good job in KC.

However, Reid will be turning 73 before the 2031 season, which is the final year the Chiefs have Mahomes under contract. More than likely, he will retire well before then.

Whoever takes over–Eric Bieniemy if he sticks around long enough?–will have the luxury of working with Mahomes, but will have big shoes to fill on the sideline as well.