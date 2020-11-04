Colin Cowherd Reveals His Updated Super Bowl Prediction

We’re basically at the midway point of the 2020 NFL season. Colin Cowherd has officially updated his Super Bowl prediction.

On “The Herd” this afternoon, Cowherd revealed his AFC and NFC playoff fields and made game-by-game predictions. When it comes to the Super Bowl, he’s going with chalk.

Cowherd has the No. 2 seed in the AFC (Kansas City) taking on the top seed in the NFC (Seattle) in Super Bowl LV. Cowherd then has Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champs, making it two titles in a row with a win over the Seahawks in Tampa.

Speaking of Tampa, Cowherd thinks the Bucs, the NFC’s second seed, will just miss out on becoming the first team to play in the Super Bowl at its home stadium. He has Tampa Bay losing to Seattle in the NFC title game.

In the AFC Championship, Cowherd is picking the Chiefs over the No. 1 seed, the Pittsburgh Steelers. You can listen to his full analysis below.

If this Super Bowl prediction comes to fruition, we will get a matchup of the two best quarterbacks in the NFL in the big game, with Patrick Mahomes facing Russell Wilson. Sign us up for that.

There’s a lot of football left to be played before we get to that point though.