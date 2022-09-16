Colin Cowherd Settles The Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes Debate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume ) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill's departure has not affected the Kansas City Chiefs through the first two weeks of the 2022 season. So far, Andy Reid's offense is averaging 35.5 points per game.

On Friday's episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd used the Chiefs' recent success on offense as an excuse to compare Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

Cowherd doesn't even believe there should be a debate between Mahomes and Rodgers. He'd give the edge to the young gunslinger from Kansas City.

"So Mahomes loses his top home-run hitter, and there's no doubt in anyone's mind that he'll be just as productive," Cowherd said. "Aaron Rodgers loses his top receiver, they score seven points in the opening game. Both have offensive coaches, both have excellent organizations, both have better than average offensive lines. I'd argue Aaron Rodgers plays in a much easier division, much easier conference and has more experience."

Cowherd continued: "Don't tell me Aaron Rodgers is better than Patrick Mahomes. Save your breath."

Rodgers struggled in Week 1, completing 22-of-34 pass attempts for 195 yards with one interception. Running back AJ Dillon was the Packers' leading receiver in that game.

Allen Lazard's return from an ankle injury should make life a bit easier for Rodgers.

As for Mahomes, he seems to be just fine throwing the football to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.