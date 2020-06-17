Colin Cowherd: There’s Only 1 “Untradeable” Player In NFL

On Wednesday afternoon, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd broached an interesting subject during his show.

Cowherd attempted to name the players in the NFL who their teams wouldn’t consider trading. Although he noted he wouldn’t trade Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Cowherd suggested the team would move on given the right circumstances.

If Wilson is tradeable are there any untradeable players in the league today? Cowherd made it clear that the Kansas City Chiefs should not take any phone calls asking for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“You can trade any non-quarterback in this league. I’d argue that you can trade any quarterback in this league except one – Patrick Mahomes. If you got a call and you were Andy Reid you’d have to say, ‘Hello? Excuse me, wrong number’ click.”

In his first three seasons in the league, Mahomes has won just about everything possible. Despite taking a redshirt during his rookie season, Mahomes led the Chiefs to two AFC title games and a Super Bowl.

He took home the MVP award after becoming the third quarterback in NFL history to have 5,000 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns.

A comeback in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers cemented Mahomes’ status as the best player in the league. He’s in line for a massive contract extension, which should be handed down within the next year or so.

What would Mahomes command on the open market?