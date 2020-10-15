Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Team Might Be ‘Perfectly Built’ To Beat Chiefs

Despite their recent loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs still look like the team to beat in the AFC. But Colin Cowherd believes there’s one team that may be “perfectly built” to knock off the reigning Super Bowl champs.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd identified the New England Patriots as a team that seems built to handle Kansas City. He also suggested that they may be good enough to beat the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

The main reason for his confidence is due to how good Cam Newton has played. Despite losing games against both the Chiefs and Seahawks during their 2-2 start, Cam has not been the problem.

Since coming back from his season-ending foot injury last year, Cam has been rock solid, completing a career-high 68.1-percent of his passes. He’s regained his mobility too, leading the Patriots with 149 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

How far can Cam Newton take New England?@ColinCowherd: The Patriots may be perfectly built to beat Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/RoPCp2Rwtm — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Kansas City’s biggest problem has been their defense. They gave up 40 points to the Raiders, and gave up 20 points in each of their first three games against the Texans, Chargers and Ravens.

And if there’s one coach in the NFL who has foiled the Chiefs time and time again, it’s Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Belichick has beaten Chiefs head coach Andy Reid even with some of his team’s less inspired performances.

New England is always dangerous, but with a revitalized Cam Newton, the could be even moreso this year.