Colin Cowherd Thinks Only 5 NFL Coaches ‘Trust’ Their QB

Colin Cowherd believes that there aren’t quite as many NFL head coaches that “completely trust” their QBs as you might think.

In a recent segment on The Herd, Cowherd discussed which head coaches “totally trust” their QBs. He pointed to the situation with Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo as a situation where trust is an issue. Others include the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings, among others.

But when it comes to teams where there is complete trust, Cowherd found five teams that fit the bill. He identified the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints as teams where there is trust between the two sides.

“To me there’s five relationships in the NFL where, to me, the coach just totally trusts the player,” Cowherd said. “I think Andy Reid and (Patrick Mahomes), Doug Pederson and (Carson) Wentz, (John) Harbaugh and Lamar (Jackson), Bill O’Brien and Deshaun (Watson), and (Sean) Payton and (Drew) Brees. They will call any play, anywhere, any time, and throw deep from their own endzone.”

pic.twitter.com/1GdH5aZTTE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 22, 2020

Colin Cowherd went on to point out that none of the coaches who made his list were specialists in defense.

Absent from his list were Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Cowherd proposed that the lack of weapons their respective teams have surrounded them with is an indicator of some lack of trust from Pete Carroll and Matt LaFleur, respectively.

It’s an interesting theory, and certainly one with a few holes in it.

