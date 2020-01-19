Controversial Penalty Called Late In Chiefs vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs were probably going to beat the Tennessee Titans anyway, but a controversial defensive pass interference penalty sealed the deal for the home team.

Leading 35-24 with 3:59 to play and facing 3rd-and-10 at his own 19-yard line, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped up and launched downfield for wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Titans cornerback Tramaine Brock broke up the pass.

However, flags were thrown immediately. Brock was called for pass interference, which gave KC a first down in Tennessee territory.

The Chiefs did not score on the possession, but the penalty extended the drive and allowed Kansas City to run nearly two more minutes off the clock.

Here’s a look at what the refs saw and deemed illegal.

This was called pass interference on the Titans. pic.twitter.com/e9JdX56lc0 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 19, 2020

How is this pass interference lmao pic.twitter.com/NS6afn5Ran — john (@iam_johnw) January 19, 2020

Our take? You should let that one go in that situation. Brock turned around enough to make a play on the ball.

Alas, we’re just blogging about this game and not officiating it. Either way, Kansas City is on the verge of going to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

At the two-minute warning, the Titans have the ball, but still trail by 11.