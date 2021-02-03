Crazy Details Emerge From Kansas City Chiefs’ Barber Situation

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly avoided an utter disaster leading up to the Super Bowl.

On Monday, the Chiefs placed center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson the reserve/COVID-19 list. The reason for that move is because they both had their hair cut by a barber who recently tested positive for the virus.

Kansas City quickly removed the barber once it learned that he tested positive for COVID-19. It was a scary moment for the AFC champions that could’ve gotten a lot worse.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter had some shocking details to share regarding the Chiefs’ situation. Let’s just say that Patrick Mahomes’ status for the Super Bowl could’ve been in jeopardy.

“There were over 20 Chiefs players and staffers, including QB Patrick Mahomes, scheduled Sunday to get a haircut with the barber who tested positive for COVID, per sources. The Chiefs acted wisely and aggressively, and pulled the barber – mid-cut – once his test results came in,” Schefter tweeted.

It would’ve been a huge blow to the NFL’s product if Mahomes was unable to play in this weekend’s game. Everyone in the sports world wants to see what the 25-year-old has in store for the Buccaneers.

The barber who tested positive for COVID-19 was wearing double PPE while cutting Kilgore’s hair, so it’s possible that he doesn’t contract the virus. Nonetheless, the Chiefs had no choice but to list him and Robinson as high-risk close contacts.

Hopefully the Buccaneers and Chiefs avoid any issues on the COVID-19 front over the next few days.