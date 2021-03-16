Damien Williams Reportedly ‘Stunned’ By Chiefs’ Decision

Damien Williams had a huge performance in his last NFL game, on the sport’s biggest stage. In Super Bowl LIV, he ran for 104 yards, and scored two total touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams would go on to opt-out of the 2020 season in late July, as many players did last year. Months earlier, the team used its last pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on LSU star Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who finished the year with 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.

The team also acquired Le’Veon Bell during the year. The former star never really ascended into a huge role, but did run for 254 yards and two scores. He is now a free agent.

Williams anticipated rejoining the team for the 2021 season, likely to fill in alongside Edwards-Helaire. Instead, the team, which is up against this year’s reduced salary cap, cut the Super Bowl hero to save $2.2 million.

From my understanding, Damien Williams was stunned to learned the Chiefs were releasing him. He was preparing to return to the team after opting out last season. The Chiefs, who remain very active in pursuing free agents, cleared $2.1 million in cap space with such a move. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) March 16, 2021

It’s tough news for the 28-year old, who has two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs under his belt. That is especially true, considering the reason that he opted out: to spend time with his mother, who is battling stage four cancer, during the pandemic.

It's an extremely cold business. https://t.co/D1ZOEYP90E — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) March 16, 2021

Of course, business considerations often come before anything else when it comes to professional sports, and running backs walk a particularly tenuous path given the nature of their position.

He’s a productive player though, and a proven commodity at the Super Bowl level. Damien Williams likely won’t be available for too long.

