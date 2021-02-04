Dan Orlovsky Has A Bold Prediction For Super Bowl MVP

Usually, the MVP of the Super Bowl is a quarterback. Since this year’s matchup features Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, there’s a really good chance that trend continues.

Despite the star power of Brady and Mahomes in this year’s Super Bowl, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is predicting a non-quarterback to win MVP.

On Thursday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Orlovsky predicted that Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will steal the show this Sunday.

“Clyde Edwards-Helaire goes for over 150 yards and wins MVP of the Super Bowl,” Orlovsky said. “We’re all talking all week about how Tampa Bay’s defense is going to slow down Patrick Mahomes and passing, and rightfully so. But no one runs more of the RPO in the NFL than Kansas City. Often times they turn it into a throw. But I think Tampa’s defense is going to defend that pass first and force that hand-off as many times as possible. I think Edwards-Helaire is going to run against some light boxes … he’s going to have a really good opportunity to win MVP.”

.@danorlovsky7 made a bold prediction for Sunday. "Clyde Edwards-Helaire goes for over 150 yds and wins MVP of this football game." 👀 pic.twitter.com/dMSwjmoXin — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 4, 2021

This would be quite a way for Edwards-Helaire to finish off his rookie season with a Super Bowl MVP.

Edwards-Helaire had a quiet performance against the Buccaneers back in Week 12, as he finished with 11 carries for 37 yards. To be fair, the offense was cruising in the passing game because of Tyreek Hill.

We’d have to imagine that Edwards-Helaire will be more than happy with just winning a ring this weekend.