Former Ohio State Star Reportedly Suspended For 4 Games

Former Ohio State star and first-round pick Darron Lee is currently an NFL free agent. That will almost definitely be the case for foreseeable future, as the linebacker was just handed a four-game suspension by the league.

Lee was taken with the No. 20 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He was a pretty disappointing player for the franchise, and it declined to pick up his fifth year option ahead of the 2019 season.

The Jets traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs days after that decision, receiving a 2020 sixth-round pick in return. He played in all 16 regular season games for the eventual Super Bowl champions, starting two and recording 31 total tackles. He was inactive for the win over the San Francisco 49ers, however.

Now, he’s without a team, and per ESPN’s Field Yates, he will serve a four-game suspension. It is unclear what this suspension is for at this time.

Former Jets and Chiefs LB Darron Lee has been suspended for the first four weeks of the 2020 season, per source. He's currently a free agent. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 10, 2020

This will not be Darron Lee’s first time serving a suspension from the league. In December 2018, he missed four games with the Jets, after violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

In 2017, he served a team suspension handed down by head coach Todd Bowles, after he was late to a team practice.

Lee turns just 26 years old in October, and has some talent. Time will tell if he’ll get another shot to carve out a long NFL career.

[Field Yates]