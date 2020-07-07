DeAndre Hopkins’ Tweet About Patrick Mahomes Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes was the topic of conversation in the NFL on Monday, as the Kansas City Chiefs agreed on a 10-year extension with the reigning Super Bowl MVP. He’ll make $503 million over the course of that deal.

Most of the top players around the league shared their thoughts on Mahomes’ new deal, but none had a better response than DeAndre Hopkins. The Arizona Cardinals wideout believes the Chiefs made the right call with this extension.

“24 reasons why Mahomes deserves that,” Hopkins wrote on Twitter. “0 doubts he will win more Super Bowls.”

Hopkins is referring to Kansas City’s 24-point deficit it faced against Houston in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2019 playoffs. Mahomes led the Chiefs to a miraculous victory over the Texans, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

The Texans traded Hopkins this offseason to the Cardinals, so the playoff loss to the Chiefs might not sting as much as it used to.

Hopkins is absolutely right though, Mahomes deserved a massive extension from Kansas City. He’s by far the best quarterback in the league, and it’s possible the 24-year-old gunslinger hasn’t reached his full potential yet.

For anyone worried about Mahomes possibly becoming complacent, the fact that he scheduled an early morning workout after signing a $500 million deal should tell you all that you need to know.

Mahomes should have yet another incredible season with the Chiefs in 2020.