Deion Sanders Has Message For Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Deion Sanders made a living locking up the best the NFL had to offer during his nearly 20 years in the league. Not surprisingly, he thinks he could handle the best of today.

On Friday, the NFL on FOX tweeted out a graphic featuring Deion and Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill and asking followers who would have the edge in a potential matchup.

The speedy Hill responded with “Try me.” Deion couldn’t let the youngster have the last word though, and the Hall of Famer tweeted his response this morning.

“Lololol. You know my clip loaded and I normally don’t have the address of the high road but this time I do,” he wrote.

Lololol. You know my clip loaded and I normally don’t have the address of the high road but this time I do. https://t.co/R7Ya5qDJZU — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) July 5, 2020

Of course, who can blame Deion for being confident in his resume? This is “Prime Time” we’re talking about, after all. He’s not going to back down from anyone.

At the same time, Hill has been blazing past cornerbacks and through defensive backfields for the last few seasons. He’s one of the best wide receivers in football, with some analysts thinking he’s actually tops at his position.

Hypothetically, this would be an incredible matchup to watch in a game. It’s too bad we won’t ever see it happen, so we’re left to watch the back-and-forth on social media instead.