Details Emerge After Mecole Hardman Leaves Chiefs Practice On Cart

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 10: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a punt during pregame warm ups before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Chiefs suffered a scare during this Wednesday's practice, as wide receiver Mecole Hardman left practice on a medical cart.

Hardman suffered an injury after landing awkwardly while trying to catch a pass. This took place during the red zone portion of practice.

Moments ago, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Hardman's injury.

It turns out Hardman left practice because of an injury to his groin. The severity of his injury is unclear at this time.

The good news for Kansas City is that Hardman was able to walk off the field. Perhaps he dodged a major injury.

Hardman is supposed to play a big role in Kansas City's offense this season, especially with Tyreek Hill no longer on the roster.

"Definitely opportunity, for sure," Hardman said before the start of training camp. "A guy like Tyreek with a lot of targets, I think it's a lot of targets to go around. Obviously, we've got a good group of guys, receivers-wise, so it's definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity."

Last season, Hardman had 59 catches for 693 yards and two touchdowns.

Hardman's status for Week 1 is currently up in the air.