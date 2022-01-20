Details Emerge From Arrest Of Kansas City Chiefs Player

The Kansas City Chiefs were met by the rather unwelcome news that starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested this morning for misdemeanor property damage.

According to a representative for Gay via NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Gay was visiting his son’s house when the incident occurred. Gay and the mother got into an argument that led to him breaking her vacuum.

Per the representative, no one was harmed or otherwise touched outside of the broken vacuum. “No one was touched beyond the broken appliance.”

Gay has since been charged with destruction of property of less than $1,000. It’s a misdemeanor, but one that does have the potential for limited jail time in some states.

Per Willie Gay’s rep Maxx Lepselter, Gay was at his son’s house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument, during which he broke her vacuum. "No one was touched … beyond the broken appliance” per Lepselter. Gay was charged with destruction of property of less than $1,000. https://t.co/vjAdxy67rz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2022

Willie Gay Jr. was a second round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft following a standout career at Mississippi State. He played in all 16 regular season games as a rookie, but missed Super Bowl LV due to an injury.

This past year Gay earned a starting job at linebacker but missed the first month of the season for more injuries. He started 11 of 12 games and made 48 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions.

With a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, the last thing the Chiefs need is players being unavailable.

Will the Chiefs play against Buffalo without their starting linebacker? And what kind of impact will losing Gay have on the team?