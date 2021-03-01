Details Emerge From Patrick Mahomes’ Offseason Surgery

Following Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery on his foot. Today we got an update on his recovery time.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Mahomes is facing a three-month recovery from his foot surgery. Per the report, the Chiefs believe that Mahomes will be ready for training camp, and maybe even the mandatory mini camp.

Mahomes suffered a turf toe injury during the playoffs, but it didn’t noticeably affect him in any games. Following the surgery, all indications were that it had gone well with “no issues at all” per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Prior to that initial reporting, it was unknown whether Mahomes would be able to participate in any offseason activities at all. But it appears that all is well.

Patrick Mahomes completed a career-high 66.3-percent of his passes for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2020. He went 14-1 as a starter, and led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs will undoubtedly be among pre-season favorites to reach a third straight Super Bowl in 2021.

Mahomes has dealt with injuries before, but few with as extensive of a recovery as this one. It will be interesting to see how he responds to the adversity of recovering from surgery – no matter how successful it went.

Are the Chiefs the favorites to win the AFC or the Super Bowl next season?