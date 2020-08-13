Details Emerge From Travis Kelce’s New Chiefs Contract

Just hours after George Kittle got his long-term extension with the 49ers, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got his money, too.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have signed Kelce to a four-year contract extension worth $57 million. The extension will pay him an average of $14-15 million per year.

The deal is only slightly smaller than the one Kittle got from the San Francisco 49ers earlier today. But it still makes Kelce one of the two highest-paid tight ends in NFL history.

Kelce has earned his money, too. He was the leading receiver on a Chiefs team that had the No. 6 offense in the league en route to winning Super Bowl LIV.

In 2019, Kelce’s seventh year in the league, he made his fifth-straight Pro Bowl after recording 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns.

Kelce was just as stellar during Kansas City’s postseason run. In the AFC Divisional Round against Houston, Kelce had 10 receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns in the 51-31 win.

He slowed down just a bit in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, adding nine catches for 73 yards and a touchdown over those two games.

But it’s clear that the 30-year-old tight end is a big part of the team’s future. And with QB Patrick Mahomes only three years into his NFL career, the team’s trajectory looks to keep going up.

Well done, Kelce!