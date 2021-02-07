Details Emerge On Eric Bieniemy’s Future With The Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is set to become a coaching free agent. His contract will expire after tonight’s Super Bowl.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs didn’t extend Bieniemy’s contract before this because the team expected he’d become a head coach during this year’s hiring cycle. However, six teams interviewed Bienieny but declined to hire him, while the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly never even requested an interview.

As a result, Bieniemy will be free to sign anywhere after tonight, but Schefter writes that the expectation is he’ll be back in Kansas City.

“Both sides believe they’ll be able to work out a deal and ensure his return to Kansas City,” Schefter wrote. “Both want it to happen: Bieniemy wants to remain in Kansas City, and the Chiefs want him there, according to sources.”

Kansas City OC Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs is set to expire after Super Bowl LV, but both sides are eyeing a new deal for 2021 and beyond, per sources.https://t.co/q9iEqEiATo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

The fact Bieniemy has not been hired as a head coach yet is a major point of consternation for many in the NFL, particularly Black players and coaches who are frustrated at the league’s lack of minority hires.

There’s still hope though that Bieniemy will eventually get the chance to run his own team. In the meantime, it makes sense for him to stay in KC and continue to build on a potential dynasty.