Details Are Emerging From The Chiefs’ Roster Situation

Super Bowl LV had it’s first COVID-19 scare, after two Kansas City Chiefs players were placed on the league’s COVID-19/reserve list.

However, the situation might not be as concerning as it appears.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs designated both center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson as close contacts to someone that tested positive for the virus. Neither player tested positive themselves.

That means if Kilgore and Robinson continue to return negative tests, they could be ready to go come Sunday.

“The Chiefs have placed C Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on the COVID-19 reserve list, but neither player is a positive case, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon. “If they keep testing negative, both should play in the Super Bowl.

The news that both players are close contacts is a silver lining to an otherwise frightening situation. Hopefully, the two continue to test negative throughout the week.

Losing Kilgore would be another blow to an already banged-up Chiefs offensive line. Kansas City lost starting left tackle Eric Fisher to a torn Achilles tendon in last week’s AFC Championship victory. Without multiple key linemen, the Chiefs o-line will need a bit of luck to prevent the Buccaneers defense from getting after Patrick Mahomes.

Despite a loaded receiving corps, not having Robinson would also hurt the Chiefs’ offense. The third-year player caught the third most passes (45) for Kansas City in 2020, racking up 466 yards. He also caught three touchdowns in the regular season.

This situation will obviously be one to monitor over the course of this week. If the rest of this NFL season has been any indication, then both the Chiefs and the Buccaneers should be prepared for anything.