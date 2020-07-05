Dez Bryant Names The Best Wide Receiver In The NFL

Who’s the best wide receiver in the NFL?

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant appears to have made his pick known on Twitter. The former All-Pro wide receiver said one AFC wide receiver is the best player in the NFL behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2017, is a massive fan of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He thinks Hill is basically impossible to cover and went as far to say that he’s the second-best player in the entire league.

“You can’t have these conversation with stat watchers… Tyreek one of my favorite players of all time and I’m not being biased but nobody covering that man one on one…I think he’s the best player in the league outside of Mahomes,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

Hill, 26, does not put up the same kind of catch numbers as Michael Thomas, Julio Jones or other No. 1 wide receivers. He had 58 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last year. Hill had 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018.

CBS Sports recently named Thomas the No. 1 wideout in the league heading into the 2020 season:

“Thomas somehow just keeps getting better. In four seasons, he has gone for 92-1,137-9 (2016), 104-1,245-5 (2017), 125-1,405-9 (2018), and 149-1,725-9 (2019). He just set a record for receptions in a season, leading the league for the second consecutive year,” CBS Sports wrote.

This is a subjective topic, though, and at least one former NFL star would go with Hill over the rest.