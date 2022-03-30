Dolphins Reveal First Thing Tyreek Hill Said After Trade

Tyreek Hill wants to add something else to his repertoire going into the 2022 season.

Hill may be one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he’s also been very useful on special teams. He returned punts consistently in Kansas City before the team took him off that unit.

The Chiefs didn’t want to risk him getting hurt when he wasn’t split out wide on offense.

Now that he’s a Dolphin, he wants that role back. In fact, returning punts is the first thing Hill told Dolphins general manager Chris Grier that he wanted to do when he signed with them.

“Tyreek, the first thing he said was I want to make sure I’m back there, getting a couple of returns every game,” Grier said.

Hill will get at least $70M guaranteed these next four years so it’s highly likely he’ll be back out there returning punts.

Miami’s offense should be a lot of fun this season. New head coach Mike McDaniel is going to have a blast with all of his new weapons (Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, Raheem Mostert, etc) as he puts them in a position to succeed.