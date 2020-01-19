Donovan McNabb Sends Message To Former Coach Andy Reid

The last time Andy Reid made the Super Bowl as a head coach, Donovan McNabb was his quarterback. That was 15 years ago in Philadelphia.

Today, Reid finally earned another trip to the big game as the Kansas City Chiefs finally snapped a 50-year Super Bowl drought. His former QB congratulated him immediately after the game on Twitter.

“So happy for the guy. Best I ever had as a coach. That’s my coach congratulations Andy Reid,” McNabb wrote.

So happy for the guy. Best I ever had as a coach. That’s my coach 😂😂😂😀 congratulations Andy Reid.. pic.twitter.com/CZ4GPk4WZv — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) January 19, 2020

Not only is Reid the best coach McNabb has ever had, but he’s one of the best to ever coach in the NFL. Sure, there have been a lot of postseason disappointments along the way, but take a look at Reid’s career resume right now.

He’s won more than 60 percent of his regular season games as a head coach. He’s made the playoffs 15 times in 21 seasons with the Eagles and Chiefs.

Reid has reached seven conference championship games and now a second Super Bowl. All that is left to add is a win in the big game, which he’ll have the chance to obtain two weeks from now in Miami.

Kansas City will face either the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.