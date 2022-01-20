Eric Bieniemy Has Head Coaching Interview On Friday

Over the past few years, no name in coaching has been hotter than Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

He received interview requests from nearly every team looking for a new head coach over the past few years. However, his name has been confusingly absent from this coaching cycle.

Until now. On Thursday afternoon, Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis revealed Bieniemy will be interviewing for the Broncos job on Friday.

“Paton and Co. Zooming Callahan as we type, then meeting w/O’Connell in person. Interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy in KC tomorrow,” Klis reported.

No matter how many interviews he’s earned over the past few years, Bieniemy hasn’t been able to land a head coaching job yet. He and the Chiefs are in the midst of yet another deep playoff run, but it’s clear teams aren’t sure about him as a head coach.

Perhaps that will change with one of the Chiefs division rivals.