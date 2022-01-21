Eric Bieniemy Interviewing For NFL Head Coaching Job Today

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been considered a top coaching candidate in the NFL for several years now. But despite seemingly countless interviews, he hasn’t been able to get a head coaching job.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Bieniemy is interviewing with the Denver Broncos today. It’s the first head coaching interview Bieniemy has received in this cycle.

Last year Bieniemy reportedly interviewed for all of the open head coaching jobs. But he was turned down by all seven of the teams. This year there are eight vacancies, none of which have been filled yet.

The Denver Broncos might be the team that makes the most sense for Bieniemy though. Between his strong ties to the state of Colorado and the fact that the Broncos and Chiefs share a division, Broncos fans would probably be delighted to have him.

Broncos are interviewing Chiefs' OC Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City later today in what is expected to be the last of 10 HC interviews currently scheduled. Broncos have spent the past four days in five cities interviewing seven HC candidates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2022

Eric Bieniemy was a star running back for the Colorado Buffaloes in 1990, leading the team to a national title and finishing third in the heisman Trophy voting that year. He remains the school’s all-time leading rusher.

Bieniemy has spent four years as a coach at his alma mater in two different stints. But he’s spent the better part of the last decade as Andy Reid’s right-hand man in Kansas City.

While his specialty is working with running backs, Bieniemy has overseen Patrick Mahomes’ growth into a top five quarterback.

Is this the year Eric Bieniemy finally gets a head coaching job?