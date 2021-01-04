Eric Bieniemy Is Reportedly Interviewing For 2 NFL Jobs Today

Kansas Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been Andy Reid’s right-hand man for several years as the team has shattered NFL records on offense and claimed victory in Super Bowl LIV.

But despite a reputation for being a great offensive mind and having the endorsement of Reid himself, Bieniemy has been unable to land a head coaching job. And not for a lack of trying either. He’s interviewed almost every team interviewing over the past few years.

However, as the 2021 NFL head coach hiring cycle gets underway, Bieniemy is one of the top names being eyed for interviews. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Bieniemy already has interviews lined up today with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.

Detroit and Atlanta aren’t the only teams interested though. The New York Jets have reportedly submitted an interview request for Bieniemy too.

Chiefs' OC coordinator Eric Bieniemy is doing virtual HC interviews today with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2021

Eric Bieniemy was hired by Reid as the Chiefs’ running backs coach in 2013. He served in that role until being promoted to full offensive coordinator in 2018.

As good as the Chiefs offense was in 2017, the team set the league on fire in 2018 with Bieniemy as coordinator and Patrick Mahomes under center. The Chiefs led the league in offense that year, going an NFL-best 12-4 and reaching the AFC Championship Game.

Last year, the Chiefs offense was top-five in the league and won the Super Bowl.

This year the Chiefs offense is top-five yet again and the team has the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

Bieniemy has accomplished a lot in three short years. But helping the Chiefs to a second Super Bowl would cement him as one of the best in the business.

Will this be the year that Eric Bieniemy gets a job as a head coach?