In recent years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been one of the most-interviewed head coaching candidates.

He received interview requests from nearly every team looking for a new head coach over the past few years. However, his name has been confusingly absent from this coaching cycle.

In late January he interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coaching vacancy. However, the Broncos decided to hire former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett instead.

That left fans wondering if Bieniemy’s chances of becoming a head coach in this cycle were over. Well, on Thursday night, fans asking that question received an answer.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the New Orleans Saints want to interview Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy. An interview could take place this weekend.

“The Saints want to speak with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for the head coaching job, per sources. An interview could take place Saturday,” Fowler said.

No matter how many interviews he’s earned over the past few years, Bieniemy hasn’t been able to land a head coaching job yet. He and the Chiefs just completed yet another deep playoff run.

Will it be his last in Kansas City?