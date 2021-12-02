Eric Bieniemy Reveals His Message To Chiefs’ Playmakers

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy sent a stern message to his offensive playmakers this week.

Two Sundays ago, the Chiefs took care of business against the Dallas Cowboys in a 19-9 win. However, Bieniemy wasn’t happy with one of his player’s errors.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was called for taunting when he pointed at a Cowboys defensive player on his way to the end-zone.

Bieniemy wants his offensive playmakers to get in the habit of handing the ball to the ref and forget any sort of celebration from now on.

“The thing that we stress to our guys [is that] this is a point of emphasis, so regardless of what you might seem to think that it’s harmless, that’s not the case anymore,” Bieniemy said, via the Kansas City Star. “We need to go back to the days of just handing the ball to the ref — get in the end zone, celebrate with your guys, and then we go on from there.”

It’s important to note Eric Bieniemy doesn’t necessarily agree with the taunting penalty, but he can’t change the rule.

The safe approach is for players to avoid extravagant celebrations and hand the ball over to the ref after each and every play.

We’ll see if Bieniemy’s players listen to him this Sunday when the Chiefs battle the Broncos.