Eric Bieniemy Reveals His Mindset With Head Coaching Jobs

It’s only a matter of time before Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy receives the opportunity to be an NFL head coach. Until then, Bieniemy is only going to focus on the job he has now.

Ever since the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in 2020, Bieniemy has been linked to several head coach openings. But in the end, those same teams have elected to go a different direction. Bieniemy remains an assistant for now.

Even Andy Reid has grown frustrated by teams passing on Bieniemy. He told reporters earlier this year he’d love an answer as to why Bieniemy isn’t a head coach just yet.

Despite growing frustration, Bieniemy isn’t going to let distractions get the best of him. He told 105.7 The Fan this week that he’s solely focused on the Chiefs offense at the moment.

“At the end of the day like I always tell folks, I don’t allow anything to dictate my outcome or my future,” Bieniemy said, via Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports. “So the only thing we can do, alright, is to continue going back to work and to continue chopping wood. And when it’s all said and done we all are blessed to be placed in the situations that we are in because — first and foremost — we do have a job. I am blessed and fortunate to be working with a Hall of Fame head coach. On top of that, the quarterback ain’t bad, either. And we’ve had a great deal of success since we’ve been here. So I’m not complaining at all. Would I like to be a head coach? Yes I would. But you know what, it’s going to happen, at the right place, with the right people, at the right time.”

This is yet another sign Eric Bieniemy deserves an opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL. He’s a composed individual and an offensive genius.

If the Chiefs have another successful season, Bieniemy could be a head coach by this time next year.