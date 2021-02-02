Eric Bieniemy Sums Up His Mindset After Not Getting Hired

Another NFL coaching cycle has come and gone without Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy being hired for one of the coveted head jobs.

Bieniemy’s inability to land a head coaching position has been a topic of discussion in NFL circles. There are some who think his situation is the embodiment of the issues still facing Black coaches in football today.

As for Bieniemy himself, we would be surprised if he weren’t disappointed and frustrated. However, the veteran assistant is saying and doing all the right things has he prepares the Chiefs for another Super Bowl appearance.

“I can only be my authentic self. Some team has to want me. I can’t control that,” Bieniemy told reporters on Tuesday, adding that he is “going to focus on what I need to focus on.”

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Zoom: 'I can only be my authentic self. Some team has to want me. I can't control that.' Bieniemy was passed over by teams for HC jobs for third consecutive year despite defending champion Chiefs' success, prolific offense — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 2, 2021

“I’m going to focus on what I need to focus on,” Eric Bieniemy said of his employment situation not being a distraction for the #Chiefs heading into their preparation for the SB pic.twitter.com/eAi3qjk4bQ — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) February 2, 2021

Bieniemy has been a valuable component of the Chiefs’ dynamic offensive attack the last three seasons. His resume clearly suggests he deserves a shot running his own team.

Hopefully, he gets one, but he’ll have to wait at least until 2022 for it to happen.